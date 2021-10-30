October 30, 2021

MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: ‘SNL’ Legend Schools Woke Reporter (And It’s Glorious).

[Garrett] Morris, 84, was the first black “SNL” cast member, an important note given the show’s lack of diversity for many, many years. He opens up to the far-left Hollywood Reporter this month about the show’s rich past and how his talent, and presence, impacted “SNL”

The reporter, clearly as woke as most journalists are today, hoped to press Morris on modern-day issues tied to comedy.

Think Dave Chappelle, accused of telling “transphobic” jokes on his new Netflix special, “The Closer.”

To be fair, Morris is the one who initially brings up “The Closer,” calling it “brilliant.” That triggered the THR scribe, who tells Morris the comedy special “upset” him for “going after” the trans community.

Morris’ answer should be taught in comedy textbooks.

Relax, everybody, this is comedy. Everybody can be the butt of a joke. And why should it be that if we joke about you, it’s sacrilege? You sit in the audience and laugh at jokes about everybody else. If we make a joke about trans [people] or gays, suddenly it’s sacrilege. And that’s what I got from that. I don’t see what’s wrong with that, with all due respect. I see it as nothing but a man saying publicly, “This is what I do.” And if you can’t understand that this is comedy coming at you, then don’t live in a society that’s multicultural.