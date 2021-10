MATT MARGOLIS: PETA’s Latest Absurd Demand. “In the wake of revelations that Dr. Fauci’s NIH tortured beagle puppies without any scientific reason, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is keeping its focus on the important things. With the start of the World Series this week, PETA is suggesting that Major League Baseball retire the use of the term ‘bullpen’ because it ‘references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter.'”