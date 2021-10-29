«
»

October 29, 2021

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Desperate Democrats Aren’t Making Sausage, They’re Dropping Live Pigs Into a Woodchipper. “While Biden needs to get something, anything passed to try and prevent becoming the nation’s only first-term lame duck, the most radical House members of his own party have taken an all-or-nothing approach. It’s even funnier on the Senate side, where the Wall Street Journal reports the Democrats are scrambling to raise taxes without raising taxes to pay for a bill that Democrats also say costs nothing.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:17 pm
