«
»

October 29, 2021

VA GOV CANDIDATE TERRY MCAULIFFE GETS CAUGHT LYING ABOUT CHILD COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS:

The Virginia gubernatorial race between Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe and GOP challenger Glenn Youngkin is heating up. Polls show the two closely matched just days before the November 2 election. They’re pulling out all the stops—but for McAuliffe, that apparently means lying about the risks COVID is imposing on children in Virginia.

And very likely lying about other things as well:

Exit question: “Clayton Bigsby, is that you?

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.