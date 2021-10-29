October 29, 2021

THIS ‘NEWS STORY’ EPITOMIZES THE DEATH OF REAL JOURNALISM: Roll Call piece is a barely concealed appeal for censorship of non-leftist viewpoints: “Karen Kornbluh, who directs the Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, described how social media algorithms can quickly lure a user from innocuous political content to instructional videos for forming a militia.”

It’s all the fault of the algorithms, not the little dictators in the cubicles or the big ones in the executive suites. And the solution, as always, is to let government control the algorithms.