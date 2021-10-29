October 29, 2021

MUST-SEE: Here’s an impassioned speech in defense of the fossil fuel execs who testified before Congress.

As Twitchy reported, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing Thursday on the fossil fuel industry and climate change, bringing in executives from Exxon Mobil, BP America, Chevron, and Shell Oil. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that whole regions of the U.S. will be unlivable by 2038 (“Some of us have to actually live the future that you are all setting on fire for us.”) and Rep. Cori Bush accused the executives of environmental racism and suggested they all resign “given each of your roles in these attacks on our humanity.”

For a palate cleanser, here’s Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, who suggested the fossil fuel execs deserved an apology and that Attorney Merrick Garland should look into the intimidation tactics his colleagues were using on those who heat our homes and fuel our cars.

Seriously, give this a listen: