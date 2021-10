FOR ALL THEIR SURVEILLANCE TECHNOLOGY, POLICE DON’T SEEM VERY GOOD AT STOPPING CRIME OR CATCHING CRIMINALS: “Brian Laundrie may have already been dead when police confused his mother for him and assumed he was home during surveillance of the residence, officials said Thursday.” “Police in North Port, Florida, admitted earlier this week that even though investigators had trained cameras on the Laundrie residence, they weren’t as aware of his comings and goings as they thought.”