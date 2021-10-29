«
»

October 29, 2021

RIGGED: Poll: Majority of Americans Say Big Tech Censorship of Hunter Laptop Story Interfered With Election.

Well, that’s because it did, and it’s why many will regard the Biden/Harris administration as illegitimate.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
