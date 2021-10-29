October 29, 2021

DEMOCRATS AT WAR WITH THEIR OWN COMMUNITIES: NYC vaccine mandate: Police, fire unions warn of possible staffing ‘crisis’ as deadline looms.

Also: NYC to pay a huge price for DeBlasio’s vaccine mandate:. “And remember: Not one police officer was vaccinated before this year — no one was. Yet they still did their jobs. In fact, they were among the few professionals that kept coming to work to protect the public at great personal risk. Their reward? Forced vaccination on pain of dismissal.”

Related: Dems’ vaccine mandates for police are bound to backfire.

If I were a billionaire, I’d set up a fraternal organization for the police, fire, and military people laid off because of the mandates.