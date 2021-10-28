October 28, 2021

THEN: ZOMG RON DESANTIS IS GOING TO KILL EVERYONE!!!!!

NOW: Florida Reaches Lowest Case Rate in the Nation.

Plus: “In addition to cases, hospitalizations have plummeted in our state. This has been accomplished by making monoclonal antibody treatments and vaccines widely available throughout our state while protecting Floridians from government overreach.”

Flashback: Ron DeSantis has emerged as America’s awesome ‘shadow president.’ “Unlike a British shadow government, DeSantis has real executive power of his own — not in the federal government, but in his capacity as governor of America’s third most populous state. And he has been doing an excellent job of drawing contrasts between his way and the approach taken by the Biden-Harris administration.”

Related: Florida Acquires Monoclonal Antibodies From GlaxoSmithKline After Biden Administration’s Rationing.