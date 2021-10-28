October 28, 2021

IT’S THE RETURN OF THE BIKE-PATH LEFT! Eric Adams will add 300 miles of protected bike lanes if elected mayor:

Democratic nominee for mayor Eric Adams is promising to build 300 new miles of protected bike lanes across the five boroughs if he wins the Nov. 2 election. Receiving the endorsement of bike and transit group StreetsPAC in Manhattan on Tuesday, Adams also told reporters he would ride his bike to work as mayor to encourage other New Yorkers to do the same. “If elected, you’re going to see me on my bike all the time, riding to and from City Hall, in a real way,” he said. “We need to move and get 300 miles of protected bike lanes. I have close friends that won’t even ride their bikes because they’re so afraid, and so intimidated. This is the opportunity to do so. You’re going to need a bike rider to know why protected bike lanes are so important.”

In Commentary a decade ago, Fred Siegel and Sol Stern popped the pin on the “The Bloomberg Bubble,” and Mayor Mike’s absolute obsession with installing bike lines in the Big Apple:

Due to the structure of the city charter, the mayor has almost complete control of the streets. And Bloomberg has proved himself determined to create a new streetscape—closing down half of Times Square to vehicle traffic with plans to do the same for the shopping corridor along 34th Street in Midtown Manhattan. And then there are the bicycle lanes, the pet crusade of his second transportation commissioner, a former business consultant named Janette Sadik-Khan. In Manhattan and Brooklyn, Bloomberg decreed the installation of bicycle lanes on many of the city’s heavily traveled commercial avenues. Little-used and aesthetically unsightly, the Manhattan bike lanes are so important to the mayor’s vision for the city that they were shoveled clean even as the streets of the outer boroughs were buried in the Christmas storm. Throughout the city, the lanes have made it more difficult to park, made the streets more congested, and made life miserable for truck drivers and delivery services that had to double park 20 feet from the curb to complete their rounds. These undeniable realities do not seem to matter to a mayor who seems to enjoy imposing change on the city whether it is warranted or not.

To be fair though, New York was a much safer city during Bloomberg’s reign than de Blasio’s deliberate return to the 1970s Death Wish era. Perhaps Adams’ bike path obsession might be a return to sanity in other areas of his likely mayorship.

(Classical reference in headline.)