October 27, 2021

KAROL MARKOWICZ: The war on parents is real.

The Washington Free Beacon reported “Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Oct. 13 appointed National School Board Association president Viola Garcia to the National Assessment Governing Board, which develops the tests used to track student achievement across the country.” The controversial memo was released on September 29th.

Parents should worry about all of this. An ideologically-aligned cabal of people in various agencies of the federal government are working together to shut them down.

It’s not a conspiracy theory, it’s all done very openly. The threat to parents is also very real.

There’s no reason for the attorney general’s involvement. If any altercation, verbal or physical, occurs at a school board meeting that is an issue for local police enforcement.

Garland’s role is only to stifle speech and to issue a warning to parents to limit their challenges to authority lest they be punished.