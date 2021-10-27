October 27, 2021

BYLINES OF BRUTALITY: Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Matt Gaetz Worked For CNN, ABC, NBC.

A California man arrested last week for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his family is an Emmy-nominated cameraman who has worked for ABC, NBC and CNN, according to WEAR.

After the DOJ dragged its feet over the voicemail death threat left at Gaetz’ office, 58-year-old Eugene Huelsman of Thousand Oaks was arrested.

According to online databases, a Eugene Huelsman based in Thousand Oaks has worked for decades as a camera operator on film and television productions, garnering five Emmy nominations for his work on NBC’s “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” –Politico

“Tell [M.G.] to watch his back, tell him to watch his children,” Huelsman allegedly said, according to a grand jury indictment issued in May. “I’m coming for him… I’m gonna f—ing kill him… I’m gonna put a bullet in you and I’m gonna put a bullet in one of your f—ing kids too.”

On Tuesday, Gaetz confirmed to Politico that he was the target of the alleged threats — which came as he played a prominent role in advancing claims of election fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.