I HAVE BAD NEWS FOR THE EUROPEANS: America Gone Mad.

Remember I have family and friends there, to whom I talk regularly. If we’ve gone mad, they’re locked in the padded room, in deathly fear of pollution, global warming and the Wuflu. There is no anti-psychotic potent enough to bring them back. They need freedom. They need blogs. They need a respectable dose of skepticism about their so called leaders. And then they can inspect the dust spec in our eye to their heart’s content.