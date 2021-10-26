October 26, 2021

“A LIVING HELL:” ABC features family trapped in Afghanistan … from India? “The good news: ABC has escalated coverage of those abandoned in the Afghanistan collapse and crying out for rescue. The not-so-good news: the family ABC chose for this segment comes from India. Their description of Taliban rule as ‘a living hell’ is compelling, but … what happened to the Americans abandoned by Biden?”

The House of Stephanopoulos is doing their best, but I don’t think they can Memory Hole this issue on Biden’s behalf: The Biden Admin Said It Left 100 Americans in Afghanistan. They Now Admit It’s Far More. In off-the-record call with congressional staff, Biden admin says nearly 400 still stranded.