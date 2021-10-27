October 27, 2021

ED MORRISSEY: “A living hell”: ABC features family trapped in Afghanistan … from India? “What seems tougher to explain is ABC’s choice to feature a family from India, rather than a family of one of the hundreds or thousands of Americans Biden abandoned. It takes thirty-three paragraphs into the story to get to the first mention of Americans in any context, and that is a mention of the 13 service members killed in a suicide attack outside the airport during the retreat. You’d have to already know that reference, however, as ABC doesn’t bother to explain the location or the mission at the time of the suicide bombing.”