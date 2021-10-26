October 26, 2021

BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE: Americans Face Most Expensive Thanksgiving in History.

The New York Times published a story Monday explaining how nearly every aspect of Americans’ Turkey Day feasts will be more expensive this year from spices and ingredients to the aluminum pan that holds the bird and fixings. It’s not just a few extra cents here and there, it’s everything. And, as The New York Times concludes, “Thanksgiving 2021 could be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday.”