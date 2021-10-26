October 26, 2021

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
HMMMM: Meet Ray Epps: The Fed-Protected Provocateur Who Appears To Have Led The Very First 1/6 Attack On The U.S. Capitol.
Related: Ugly: He Urged Jan. 6 Protesters to Attack the Capitol, but Is This Instigator Really a ‘Fed! Fed! Fed!’?
