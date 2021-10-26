October 26, 2021

THEY’RE THE RIGHT SORT OF DEFENDANTS: Remember back when the U.S. government was confining hundreds of captured terrorists at Gitmo and actually, you know, even prosecuting some of them? There were dozens of law firms offering those defendants pro bono legal services because otherwise they would be without a competent defense.

But more recently, there are hundreds of Trump supporters who were captured January 6 who have been confined for months since then at D.C., some of whom are being prosecuted and all of whom have been branded as “domestic terrorists” by influential government officials and media figures.

Many of these defendants need pro bono legal services, too. But curiously, as Allison Schuster of The Federalist writes, “not one of the legal firms that assisted Gitmo terrorists have helped any of those charged with ties to January 6.” Surely this must be coincidental, right? Right???