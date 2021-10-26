October 26, 2021

FERNANDEZ ON FAUCI: The Mad Scientist in History. “If all of this sounds familiar it’s because it resembles the script that ought to be written for what should be a forthcoming movie: The Thing from the NIH. Vanity Fair reports that the NIH now admits it was funding gain-of-function research at Wuhan. While no one is claiming the research led to the Covid-19 monster virus they were in fact trying to create a monster virus.”

Related: Experts demand our silence while they experiment on us. “It’s important to remember that when EcoHealth Alliance bullied its experts (nearly all of whom had major conflicts of interest) into writing a letter to the most esteemed medical journal about how the ‘conspiracy theory’ of the lab leak was a scientific impossibility, it functioned as more than just a message to the scientific community. The fake consensus that the letter presented was the basis on which Facebook, the most important communications and media platform in the world, decided to remove posts discussing the lab-leak theory and ban users who flouted that rule repeatedly.”

That the lab-leak theory was true only made it more important to censor the story. It was information they were against, not misinformation.