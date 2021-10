IN MY CASE? ANYTHING THE GOVERNMENT COERCES ME TO DO IS BAD FOR ME: Health Care Workers Speak Out on Why They Would Rather Lose Their Jobs Than Take a COVID-19 Vaccine.

I won’t say anything about you but that’s been my experience. Over a half century of experience tells me anything they so badly want to force me to do is just bad. And, to quote the late PTerry, the Leopard doesn’t change his shorts.