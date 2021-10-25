October 25, 2021

ALL THE WAPO/JAKE TAPPER CHIN-PULLING ABOUT “DIGNITY” is because even the TikTok kids are mocking Joe Biden:

Okay, this is more “classic mock” but hey, all the 20-year-olds in my gym seem to favor classic rock, so. . .

(Seriously, I’m like “dude, this song is twice as old as you are,” and they’re like “but it’s good.” Who can argue?)

And look, establishment fuddy-duddies: You didn’t mind this when Trump was President. And you deliberately foisted an incompetent, senile, dishonest Joe Biden on America. So if you don’t like the mockery, tough. You’ll be lucky if this is all you get.

UPDATE: Related: A friend messages: “Jake Tapper thinks Alec Baldwin deserves ‘basic decency’ from Republicans. Hahahahahahahahahaha.” These guys can dish out the very nastiest stuff, but they can’t take it, because up to now they’ve been shielded by what Ann Althouse calls “civility bullshit.” The only trouble is, people have realized it’s bullshit. You want civility and decency? Try displaying some.