October 25, 2021

FORMER SACRAMENTO KINGS ANNOUNCER GRANT NAPEAR SUES RADIO COMPANY, ALLEGING WRONGFUL TERMINATION:

In a court filing for the Eastern District of California, Napear alleges that the decision to fire him was “substantially motivated by illegal animus” based on Napear’s “Gender (male), Race (Caucasian) and Religion.”

The phrase “all lives matter” has been embraced by people who have cricitized the Black Lives Matter movement.

But Napear’s lawsuit says he is a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church and his response to Cousins’ tweet was an expression of his opinion “with regards to the sanctity of all lives and could not, by any reasonable interpretation, be construed as a rejection, rebuke or repudiation of the belief that the lives of Black people matter.”

* * * * * * * *

Napear alleges in the lawsuit that he was never told whether he was fired for “material dishonesty,” “misconduct,” or “other conduct that might discredit the goodwill, good name or reputation of the Company.”

The firing has “permanently damaged plaintiff Grant Napear’s 26-year Emmy award-winning career as a sports broadcaster in particular, and also has had serious negative effects on plaintiff’s personal life and his public reputation,” the document said.