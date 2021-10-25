October 25, 2021

YOUNGKIN CAMPAIGN DELIVERS BODY BLOW TO TERRY MCAULIFFE IN NEW AD: “It’s the final countdown for the Virginia gubernatorial race. Polls show the candidates neck-and-neck. Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin clearly has the momentum as we enter the final week of the campaign, and he’s pulling no punches. A new video ad put out by the Youngkin team destroys Democrat candidate and past Governor Terry McAuliffe for his doublespeak on Governor Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal:”

Related: Terry McAuliffe Makes ‘Pivot’ That Could Seal His Fate as Another Interview Is Cut Short.