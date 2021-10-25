October 25, 2021

DAVE CHAPPELLE MAKES CANCEL CULTURE AN OFFER THEY CAN’T ACCEPT: Dave Chappelle Willing to Discuss The Closer With Trans Community, but Says He’s ‘Not Bending to Anybody’s Demands.’

Though Chappelle said he was willing to meet with members of the trans community, he jokingly listed off a slew of conditions that would have to be met: “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands. And if you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to, but I have some conditions. First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing, and thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”

