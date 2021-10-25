October 25, 2021

CRITICAL AUTO THEORY? NBC Op-Ed Attacks US Autonomy with ‘Lethal’ Car ‘Dependency’ Remarks:

Apparently, nothing is safe from the wokeness of the left. An NBC op-ed tried lecturing Americans about how bad and deadly their love of cars is.

Freelance journalist Erin Sagen screeched in her propaganda piece for NBC THINK that “Americans are in total collective denial about how lethal our car dependency is. We have to stop normalizing the suffering caused by cars.”

Sagen bellowed in her lede paragraph: “Americans don’t always fear the things we should.” In her view, “when it comes to car accidents, we’ve mostly shrugged our shoulders and accepted the carnage as an unavoidable fact of life.”

The article read like a fringier variant of critical race theory: “Cars put us in clear, imminent danger every day, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized.”

If that wasn’t loopy enough, Sagen blamed the tendency to blame individuals rather than “public infrastructure” for car accidents on “toxic individualism.”