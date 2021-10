EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Iran Behind Drone Attack On U.S. Base In Syria, U.S. Officials Say.

I’m old enough to remember when Iran was fairly effectively contained and oil was cheap, which makes me just barely old enough to also remember when Donald Trump was President.