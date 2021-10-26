October 26, 2021

SIGN OF THE TIMES? Villa Collina, Knoxville’s giant mansion, to be torn down, land subdivided. “The house has been tied up in the courts for months after Erica Elliott, 36, and another man filed a $19 million lien that authorities say is bogus and tied to the Sovereign Citizen movement. Elliott was sued this summer in Knox County Chancery Court over the lien. Also named as defendants were what’s identified as Daion Dushawn Elliott Trust and something called the Allah International Federal Government.”

Note the pic, in case you thought the Sovereign Citizen movement was just a bunch of White Christian Patriarchy types.

And it’s a beautiful house on the inside, though not at all to my taste (I’ve always thought the outside, especially on the street side, was ugly). And a bit much, really.