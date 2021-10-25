October 25, 2021

ROGER KIMBALL: How 1984 Has Become a How-to Manual.

The new resolution will establish “Xi’s core position and authority,” placing him alongside Mao as a charismatic revolutionary leader.

What about the scores of millions murdered by Mao?

Silly question. That is not part of the narrative. Therefore it doesn’t exist.

The news reports outlining this new “resolution on history” note that “past resolutions on history have not only reshaped power structures within China, but have had extensive effects on the world beyond as well.”

It is too early, perhaps, to say what the effect of Xi’s new initiative will be.

But it seems clear that, whether or not he has read Orwell, Xi is an able student of the teaching Orwell described.

The irony, of course, is that Orwell regarded “1984” as a warning. Xi, like our own masters, seem to regard it as a how-to manual.

Both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were deeply impressed by another acolyte at the renegade Church of Orwell, the “community organizer” Saul Alinsky.

In his book “Rules for Radicals,” Alinsky notes that “He who controls the language controls the masses.”

Orwell couldn’t have put it any more clearly.

It’s a thought that has the Xi Jinping mark of approval. What more can you ask for?