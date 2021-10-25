October 25, 2021

VAX RATE NOW LOWER UNDER BIDEN: His Fraudulency claims at every turn that his vaccine mandates are working, but, as Issues & Insights points out, the reality is the daily rate of Americans getting the jab is lower today than they were just before he announced them in September.

And A I&I points out, “vaccination rates are no guarantee that COVID rates will decline. The United Kingdom, to cite on example, is right now experiencing a surge in COVID cases, even though 73 percent of its population is either fully or partially vaccinated.

“In contrast, new COVID cases have been steadily falling in Mexico in recent weeks, where only 40 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and another 14 percent partially so.”