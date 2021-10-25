October 25, 2021

TRUMP, BIDEN IN VIRTUAL DEAD HEAT: What if the 2020 presidential election were re-run, matching Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Looks like a dead heat, with an ever-so-slight lead for the latter, according to the latest Issues & Insights/TIPP poll.

“The data come from the October I&I/TIPP Poll of 1,308 adults was conducted online from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 by TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, I&I’s polling partner. The analysis for this story is based 955 Americans who voted in 2020 and revealed their 2020 vote. The margin of error for the analysis is +/-3.3 percentage points.

“In it, we asked: ‘If the presidential election were held today, and the following were the candidates, for whom would you vote?’ Respondents were given the choices of ‘Donald Trump,’ ‘Joe Biden,’ ‘Other,’ or ‘Not sure.’ Overall, Biden still leads Trump by 45 percent to 44 percent, with 6 percent choosing ‘other’ and 5 percent saying ‘not sure.'”

One can only wonder how, after what’s happened since January 20, such a result could still be obtained.