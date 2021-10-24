October 24, 2021

MLB NIGHTMARE: It’s Georgia and Texas in the World Series.

Sports writers, MLB staffers and the commissioner of baseball, in particular, must still be clutching their pearls. Last night, 41,000 unmasked Braves fans screamed their un-masked and un-mandated lungs out, all while tomahawk-chopping their Atlanta Braves to victory. Atlanta was denied this year’s All Star Game because Commissioner Manfred caved to craven, political actors. Baseball, he said, can’t have a featured event in Georgia after it passed a voter ID law. Baseball moved the event to Colorado. Colorado already had similar voter law but no matter; its all about optics, not facts.

In July, Texas Democrats slinked away to avoid a quorum on a Texas voter law. They took a private plane, took lots of selfies and lots of beer. They came back with their tails between their legs, empty cases of beer, and a couple of cases of COVID. The new voter law requiring ID passed last month. It was all about optics, not facts.

This year’s World Series is Braves versus Astros.