October 23, 2021

REPLACEMENT, NON-UNION WORKER WAS IN CHARGE OF ALEC BALDWIN’S DEADLY PROP GUN: SOURCE. “Los Angeles lawyer Louis Shapiro predicted Thursday’s shooting would lead to a wrongful-death suit and potentially a criminal case. ‘The question is: Who is the one who is exercising negligence here?’ he told The Post. ‘Where is the duty of care to make sure that that gun is properly loaded and properly used? That duty doesn’t lie with the actor. The actor was just handed something. ‘The duty of care lies with the prop person.’”