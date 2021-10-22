October 22, 2021

WELL, THAT’S NOT GOOD: Alec Baldwin’s Movie Set Was Plagued by Gun Misfires Before Halyna Hutchins’ Tragic Death. “There were at least two prior incidents of a gun being misfired on the set of the upcoming Western film Rust in the days leading up to Alec Baldwin discharging a prop gun on Thursday that killed the film’s cinematographer and injured the director. . . . He said Hollywood propmasters will ‘only put the amount of blanks into the gun that are meant to be shot in the scene… They’re pretty strict, they’ll always yell out, “Gun is hot!” before they hand it over to the actor. However, the source who was on set when Baldwin discharged the prop gun on Thursday said the cast and crew were told it was a ‘cold’ firearm during the rehearsal as they were setting up the framing. And despite Baldwin having recently gone through a firearm-safety training session, the source said safety protocols were all but ignored by both Baldwin and the responsible production members.”

UPDATE: Thoughts from John Hinderaker.