TO BE FAIR, IT’S A TWISTED TRAIN WRECK OF A PRESIDENCY: Biden Mocks Freedom in Twisted Train Wreck of a Town Hall.

And the establishment — including much of the GOP establishment — knew Biden was unqualified and foisted him off on America anyway for its own corrupt, selfish reasons. In the name of “decency” and “normalcy,” both of which have been in notably short supply for the last nine months.