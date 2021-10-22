October 22, 2021

I LIKE THE CUT OF HIS JIB: China Pulls Celtics Games After Player Says ‘Free Tibet.’

China pulled Boston Celtics games from the streaming service Tencent on Thursday after center Enes Kanter protested Beijing’s repressive rule over Tibet and called President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator.”

Wearing a T-shirt bearing an image of the Dalai Lama, Kanter in a Facebook video post called for China to “free Tibet,” saying the Communist Party is carrying out a campaign of “cultural genocide” in the region.

“Shame on the Chinese government,” Kanter said. “The Chinese dictatorship is erasing Tibetan identity and culture.”