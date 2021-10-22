October 22, 2021
BUT IT WAS DONE IN A BUSINESS-LIKE AND PROFESSIONAL MANNER: Taliban beheaded female volleyball player, posted photos online, coach says.
That Brandon guy has blood on his hands.
Let’s go Brandon. #Teamheadsonpikes.
