«
»

October 22, 2021

BUT IT WAS DONE IN A BUSINESS-LIKE AND PROFESSIONAL MANNER:  Taliban beheaded female volleyball player, posted photos online, coach says.

That Brandon guy has blood on his hands.
Let’s go Brandon.  #Teamheadsonpikes.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.