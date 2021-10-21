October 21, 2021

FRUITS OF THE DEMOCRATS’ TREE: The Ghost of Kitty Genovese: An assault in Philadelphia evokes memories of a notorious crime. “Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney’s Twitter feed had nothing to say about the rape, perhaps not surprisingly given that he also has had little to say about Philadelphia’s historically high murder numbers. Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner didn’t mention the rape either, instead focusing on re-arresting a police officer on charges that had previously been dismissed. Kenney and Krasner, both progressives, seem relieved that the actual rape occurred just outside of the city limits—making it somebody else’s problem—even though the victim and defendant spent most of their train ride in Philadelphia.”

However, the Genovese analogy is misplaced, because the sensational New York Times report wasn’t true. More here.