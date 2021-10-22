October 22, 2021

MECHAZILLA: SpaceX Finally Installs ‘Robot Chopsticks’ to Catch Super Heavy Booster. “The chopsticks are actually a set of massive arms that will be used to recover the giant Super Heavy booster as it lands, catching it as it comes back down to Earth. While SpaceX founder Elon Musk initially announced the catch arms back in December 2020, it wasn’t until Tuesday that the company was able to assemble the chopsticks and place them on the launch assembly.”

Ten months to assemble something hardly anyone had even dreamed of before — the “finally” seems a bit presumptuous.