NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: “According to retail fertilizer prices tracked by DTN for the first week of October 2021, nearly all of the major fertilizers were up a sizeable amount. DTN designates a move of 5% or higher as a significant increase or decrease. Seven of the eight major fertilizers recorded a considerable move higher compared to last month. . . . Record or near-record retail fertilizer prices could be present through the spring.”