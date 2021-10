BLUE CITY BLUES: Austin Police Department Morale Hits Bottom. “Yesterday, 99.97% of the patrol shifts worked with below authorized staffing. Only one shift at authorized level because they were able to fill vacant spots with partial shift overtime. #PropA is a staffing plan. We have not seen Mayor Adler’s staffing or cadet hiring plan.”

As I’ve been saying since last summer, demoralizing the police can be just as effective (for the Left, that is) as defunding them.