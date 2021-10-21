October 21, 2021

ARE THERE ANY INSTITUTIONS LEFT THAT ARE NOT CORRUPT? Are Film Industry Insiders Covering Up Fauci Film Flop. “IMDB just got caught with its pants down. Social media is noticing that they changed the Fauci film 1.6 audience score to 5.8, but they neglected to change the demographic data or the raw distribution, so it looks like they just faked the top-line number. Meanwhile at Rotten Tomatoes, after being humiliated on social media for blocking the audience rating feature on Fauci, they just turned it on…and the film is getting an incredible 2%. Note the contrast with the rave (left-wing) professional review score of 90%.”