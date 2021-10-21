October 21, 2021

WORLD’S OLDEST CRAB FOUND IN AMBER: Meet Cretapsara, a 100 million-year old crab remarkably preserved in Amber, according to phys.org. It appears to have been unearthed somewhere in the vicinity of Myitkyina, Burma, and was obtained by researchers in China.

Being a long-time resident of Maryland, which is all about crabs, this discovery instantly caught my eye. Fossils found in amber typically are land creatures, so finding a crab preserved in this manner is extraordinarily rare.