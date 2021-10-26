October 26, 2021

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: Why the Great Power Governments Are Cracking Down on Big Tech. “If Big Tech loses its moderation power, how can they stop the populists next time? Mark Zuckerberg is offering the Beltway a deal. Give us a de facto monopoly and we’ll keep moderating things in your favor. ‘Essentially what Facebook wants is for Section 230 to be modified so that companies are held liable for illegal content on their platforms unless they can demonstrate that they have systems in place for identifying it.’ Only the qualified — ahem ‘us’ — need apply, and we’ll take care of you.”