October 21, 2021

ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS THE NARRATIVE: Nets Censor Devastating Poll Numbers for Collapsing Biden Presidency.

According to Quinnipiac, the President sits at 40 percent approval. It’s even worse for the Grinnell College poll, showing Biden at just 37 percent approval and 50 percent disapproval. Both are respected polling companies and included in the Real Clear Politics Average of polls. (The new numbers can be found here.)

Again, you wouldn’t know that if you watched ABC, CBS or NBC. It’s not as though Good Morning America’s Jon Karl wasn’t aware of at least one of the polls. He cited Quinnipiac, but only the outfit’s numbers on Donald Trump: “A new poll from Quinnipiac found that 78 percent of Republicans want Donald Trump to be president again in 2024.” That amounted to just 8 seconds on the network.

In contrast, Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo highlighted the bad news on Wednesday, noting, “When asked about the most urgent issues facing America, the top answers were the economy, Covid-19, immigration and health care.” Those are subjects that mostly look bad for Biden.