October 21, 2021

PUSHBACK WORKS, DON’T STOP: University of Michigan drops investigation into professor for showing movie with blackface. “The University of Michigan said it will not formally investigate Professor Bright Sheng for showing a 1965 movie that contained a white actor wearing makeup to have a darker skin tone. University officials were ‘considering opening a formal investigation into Professor Sheng for his classroom showing of Othello,’ but they have ‘determined that it will not do so after reviewing the complaints against him,’ according to a free-speech group.”

But it’s not over yet.

Michigan, you may recall, offered coloring books and play-doh for its students to cope with the trauma of a Trump win in 2016.