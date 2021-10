“RULE OF LAW” WAS JUST A SLOGAN, NEVER A GOAL: White House Turns to Legally Dubious Tactics To Boost McAuliffe for Virginia Gov: VP Harris, press sec Psaki face criticism over questionable electioneering actions.

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com