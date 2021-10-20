«
»

October 20, 2021

COASTAL CAROLINA SUSPENDS PROF FOR NOT BEING OUTRAGED ENOUGH ABOUT SOMETHING MISTAKENLY DEEMED RACIST. Colleges really think that taxpayers and tuition payers will tolerate this kind of stupidity forever. They won’t.

Posted by Robert Shibley at 12:31 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.