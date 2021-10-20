October 20, 2021
COASTAL CAROLINA SUSPENDS PROF FOR NOT BEING OUTRAGED ENOUGH ABOUT SOMETHING MISTAKENLY DEEMED RACIST. Colleges really think that taxpayers and tuition payers will tolerate this kind of stupidity forever. They won’t.
