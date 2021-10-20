October 20, 2021

TIM BLAIR: Miserable Misinformation Malcolm.

Writing for the Guardian (of course), Turnbull is particularly upset about events surrounding the January 6 uprising in Washington DC:

They assembled in their thousands. Trump wound them up with a typically inflammatory address, culminating in a call to march on the Capitol.

The mob proceeded to besiege and break into the home of US democracy. They surged through the corridors, threatening to hang Pence and the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

Several security guards were killed …