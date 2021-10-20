October 20, 2021

SMELLS LIKE PANIC: It’s one thing to lose ground in polling, but walking out during a TV interview is a no-win situation.

“C’mon, man. You should have asked better questions early on,” the Democrat admonished his interviewer, whose bio lists interviews with a who’s who of political leaders.

Not unrelated, The Hill’s Joe Concha reported last week that:

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) scolded the press on Tuesday, insisting that journalists do a better job of selling President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill to the public.”

It’s nice to see that reporters are starting to tire of being stenographers.